Ashley Westwood steps down at ATK; Robbie Keane-Bastab Roy likely to take charge

Ashley Westwood, 41, has stepped down as interim head coach for ATK, officials at the franchise and the Indian Super League (ISL) said on Friday.

For Sunday’s game in ISL 4 against NorthEast United FC in Kolkata, assistant-coach Bastab Roy and marquee player Robbie Keane will be in charge, said an official with the defending champions. The official requested anonymity as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

This will be the third time this season,which began in November 2017, that ATK will have a different person or persons in charge of the team. Quite a change that for a side that had the same coach for the first two seasons and another who lasted all of the third.

They won the first edition in 2014 with Antonio Lopez Habas who stayed on for the 2015 season. In 2016, ATK, whose football squad was run with help from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid for the first three seasons, won the league with Jose Molina in charge.

The ATK official said the partnership of Roy and Keane could continue in the Super Cup qualifiers scheduled later this month. However, for those games, former Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen too could give inputs even if he is not in the technical area, the official said.

Sen, who won the I-League and the Federation Cup in a little over three years at Mohun Bagan, joined the ISL defending champions on March 1 as advisor. Sen stepped down as Mohun Bagan head coach in January after his first loss ever at home in the I-League.

Westwood, who joined ATK as technical director this term, took over as interim head coach after Teddy Sheringham was sacked on January 24. Under Sheringham, ATK, the competition’s most successful team, had registered three wins and three draws in 10 games and were on 12 points.

In seven games under Westwood, who won two I-League titles and a Federation Cup in three seasons with Bengaluru FC, ATK got just one more point, from a 2-2 draw at home against Kerala Blasters. Westwood’s last game in charge saw ATK lose 1-5 to FC Goa on Thursday. That was the first time in four seasons that FC Goa could beat ATK.