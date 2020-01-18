e-paper
Home / Football / Ashley Young begins ‘new adventure’ at Inter Milan

Ashley Young begins ‘new adventure’ at Inter Milan

Young spent the past eight-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford since arriving from Aston Villa in 2011 for around 20 million pounds ($26 million).

football Updated: Jan 18, 2020 09:23 IST
Agence France-Presse
Milan
Former Manchester United defender Ashley Young.
Manchester United defender Ashley Young has signed for Italian club Inter Milan on a six-month deal with an option for a further season, the Serie A club confirmed on Friday. The 34-year-old, whose contract with the Premier League club expired in June has completed a move reported to be worth 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) plus bonuses. Young spent the past eight-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford since arriving from Aston Villa in 2011 for around 20 million pounds ($26 million).

“My message to the fans is that success is coming back to the club,” said Young of the northern Italian giants who have not won Serie A since 2010. “That’s why I’m here, I want to help the team reach its objectives.

“Everything’s in place to do well. We hope to make the fans happy and win lots of trophies,” he added. “You gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager in history and to be your captain,” Young tweeted in a farewell message to United.

“Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows. I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon,” he added in a note to United supporters. Young, capped 39 times by England, made 261 appearances for United and scored 19 goals. He was club captain this season but only started 10 league games.

He won the 2013 Premier League title, the FA Cup in 2016 and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2017. Young leaves United with the team in fifth, 27 points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s meeting at Anfield.

Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from United last summer and also have Alexis Sanchez on loan from the club. Antonio Conte’s side are second in Serie A, two points behind champions Juventus. Young becomes the third English player to play for Inter, following in the footsteps of striker Gerry Hitchens, who won the Scudetto in the 1960s, and midfielder Paul Ince, who played for two seasons from 1995 to 1997.

“Paul Ince is a legend. If I could follow in his footsteps that would make me very happy,” continued Young. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “Ashley’s mindset was that he wanted to try a new adventure and he’s approaching 35 now.

“He’s done a fantastic job and he’s served this club fantastically. “I think it was an opportunity for him that we had to say yes to. We got a transfer fee for someone who has been so loyal to the club.”

