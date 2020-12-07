e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Bala Devi scores her first goal in Scottish Women’s Premier League

Bala Devi scores her first goal in Scottish Women’s Premier League

Coming off the bench in the 65th minute, Bala scored her side’s last goal of the match in the 85th minute on Sunday. She latched on to a through ball and slotted it home past opposition keeper to register her name on the scoresheet.

football Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Glasgow
Bala Devi
Bala Devi(Rangers Women/Twitter)
         

Star Indian footballer Bala Devi scored her first goal for the Rangers FC in a 9-0 decimation of Motherwell FC in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Coming off the bench in the 65th minute, Bala scored her side’s last goal of the match in the 85th minute on Sunday. She latched on to a through ball and slotted it home past opposition keeper to register her name on the scoresheet.

She thus became the first Indian woman to score in a top-tier professional league in Europe.

Kirsty Howat and Lizzie Arnot scored a hat-trick each while Megan Bell and Daina Bourma were also on target. Bala also won Rangers their second penalty in the 68th minute as she was taken down in the box. Bourma scored Rangers’ eighth goal from that penalty.

The 30-year-old Indian had become the first Indian to sign a professional contract in a top-tier club in Europe in January.

tags
top news
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief Stalin
‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief Stalin
Bengal police use tear gas, water cannon to stop BJP rally in Siliguri; chaos prevails
Bengal police use tear gas, water cannon to stop BJP rally in Siliguri; chaos prevails
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In