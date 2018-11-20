Bangladesh team lifts Subroto Cup

Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) won the 59th edition of the junior boys Subroto Cup International Football Tournament beating Amini School, Afghanistan by a solitary goal at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday. Habibur Rahman scored the all-important goal in the 11th minute.

A total of 95 teams and 1500 players participated in the tournament, making it one of the biggest tournaments in its category in the entire football world. Eight teams from three neighbouring countries ---- Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal --- also competed in the tournament.

Pranub Limboo of Govt. Senior Secondary School, Namchi (Sikkim) was adjudged the best goalkeeper while the ‘best player award’ was given to Mohammad Nemil of Reliance Foundation School, Mumbai. The ‘best coach award’ was given to Raghu Kumar of Army Boys Sports Company, Banglore, while the ‘fair play trophy’ was presented to Reliance Foundation School, Mumbai.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff and chairman, Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society was the chief guest. Sonia Lather, silver-medal winner in the 2016 AIBA women’s World Boxing Championship was the guest of honour during the ceremony.

Khairullah Azad, Political Counselor, Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was also present on the occasion.

