Friday, Aug 09, 2019

Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 23-0 in pre-season friendly game - Watch video

Among the scorers were Corentin Tolisso with four while Robert Lewandowski and Otschi Wriedt both grabbed hat-tricks with Thomas Mueller claiming a brace.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen scored a hat-trick.(Getty Images)
         

German champions Bayern Munich showed no mercy to amateur side FC Rottach-Egern by romping to a 23-0 friendly win on Thursday, 12 months after beating the same side 20-2. Among the scorers were Corentin Tolisso with four while Robert Lewandowski and Otschi Wriedt both grabbed hat-tricks with Thomas Mueller claiming a brace.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac made 10 changes at half-time, with New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh among the newcomers. The 20-year-old talent, who arrived from Wellington Phoenix earlier this year, scored twice before the hour mark to pick up his first goals in a Bayern shirt.

 

Bayern’s record signing Lucas Hernandez also came on at half-time to make his first appearance for the club. The French World Cup winner joined Bayern for 80 million euros earlier this year, but has been out of action since February due to a knee injury.

“It felt good. I am making progress slowly. I feel close to 100 percent,” Hernandez told Bild. “I will need to work up the rest by playing matches. I hope I can be fit enough to play on Monday.”

On Monday, Bayern start the defence of their German Cup title by facing Energie Cottbus.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:43 IST

