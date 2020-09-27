e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Bayern suffer 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim to end long unbeaten run

Bayern suffer 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim to end long unbeaten run

The European champions, who face Borussia Dortmund in Germany’s Super Cup on Wednesday, conceded two goals in eight minutes as their usually solid defence collapsed under Hoffenheim pressure.

football Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
BERLIN
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - September 27, 2020. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - September 27, 2020. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video(REUTERS)
         

Quadruple winners Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday to end their 32-match unbeaten run in all competitions stretching back to last year. Bayern, winners of the Super Cup against Sevilla after extra time on Thursday, had not lost since Dec. 7, 2019, and had gone 21 consecutive Bundesliga matches without defeat, winning their last 15.

The European champions, who face Borussia Dortmund in Germany’s Super Cup on Wednesday, conceded two goals in eight minutes as their usually solid defence collapsed under Hoffenheim pressure.

Ermin Bicakcic put the hosts ahead, nodding in a corner at the near post. A mistake by Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard in the 24th minute then allowed Munas Dabbur to break free and beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a fine finish.

Bayern stepped on the gas after the second goal and Joshua Kimmich’s superbly curled shot from 18 metres out cut the deficit in the 36th.

Neuer then kept the Bavarians in the game, tipping an Andrej Kramaric effort onto the post and Bayern striker Joshua Zirkzee almost bagged an equaliser in the 56th but his shot bounced off the bar.

Bayern showed signs of fatigue as Hoffenheim again pressed forward and Kramaric killed off the visitors’ hopes in the 77th minute, controlling a cross with his back to the goal and turning beautifully to beat keeper Manuel Neuer.

A stoppage-time penalty by the Croatia forward Kramaric crowned a memorable win for Hoffenheim and their new coach Sebastian Hoeness, a Bayern youth coach until last season and nephew of longtime club boss Uli Hoeness.

tags
top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase down highest total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase down highest total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In