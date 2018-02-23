Bengaluru FC confirm sale Edu Garcia to Chinese Super League’s Zhejiang Lucheng

Bengaluru FC on Friday became a part of Indian Super League history as they became the first club to earn revenue through player sales from a foreign club as midfielder Edu Garcia joined Chinese Super League outfit Zhejiang Lucheng for an undisclosed fee.

The ISL debutants had brought the winger to their camp in a season-long loan deal and the 27-year-old immediately made his mark as he scored the first goal for Bengaluru FC in the ISL history.

He scored his only other goal for the club earlier this month in a match against FC Goa.

“It was an offer that worked well for the club, Edu and Lǜchéng. It’s also a matter a pride that the deal is a historic one in Indian football and that Bengaluru FC is involved in it. Edu has been fantastic for us in the short time he has spent at the club and we thank him for his contribution while wishing him luck for the future,” club COO Mustafa Ghouse was quoted as saying in a statement released by the club.

Bengaluru FC were also the first Indian club to pay transfer fees to a top European club as they bought goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from Norwegian side Stabaek FC.

Blues’ coach Albert Roca, too, seemed pleased with the deal and heaped praise on the departing player. “Edu has been a thorough professional during his time at the club and he was presented an opportunity that seemed right to say yes to. His contribution to our season so far has been very valuable and I wish him the best,” he added.

Bengaluru FC were the first team this season to confirm their place in the play-offs and currently sit on top of the table with two games in hand.

With 34 points under their belt from 16 matches, they lead FC Pune City by five points, and thus are likely to finish the group stages on the top of the pile.