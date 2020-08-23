e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Bologna coach Mihajlovic tests positive for COVID-19

Bologna coach Mihajlovic tests positive for COVID-19

The Serbian has made a full recovery after undergoing three courses of chemotherapy but remains in a high-risk group due to his recent history of serious illness.

football Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:21 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Bologna FC head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic gestures during the Serie A match.
Bologna FC head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic gestures during the Serie A match.(Getty Images)
         

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for COVID19 and will remain in isolation for the next two weeks, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

Mihajlovic, 51, guided Bologna to a 12th-placed finish in the Italian top flight last season despite being treated for leukaemia.

The Serbian has made a full recovery after undergoing three courses of chemotherapy but remains in a high-risk group due to his recent history of serious illness.

“Our coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines,” the club said in a statement.

“The entire Primavera (youth) team group underwent medical tests in the past few days with all the results returning as negative. First team players and staff will undergo tests tomorrow.”

tags
top news
If Sonia Gandhi has made up her mind, then Rahul should step up and lead Cong: Gehlot
If Sonia Gandhi has made up her mind, then Rahul should step up and lead Cong: Gehlot
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
In real contempt of the Constitution, writes Kapil Sibal
In real contempt of the Constitution, writes Kapil Sibal
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In