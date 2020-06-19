e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Bournemouth confirm Ryan Fraser has played last game for club

Bournemouth confirm Ryan Fraser has played last game for club

The 26-year-old, who joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen in 2013, has been a key component in Howe’s side but they will have to do without him for their remaining nine Premier League games as they try to avoid being relegated.

football Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
Sadio Mane of Liverpool gets away from Ryan Fraser of AFC Bournemouth
Sadio Mane of Liverpool gets away from Ryan Fraser of AFC Bournemouth (Getty Images)
         

Ryan Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth after manager Eddie Howe confirmed the Scottish winger has opted against a short extension to his contract that ends on June 30.

The 26-year-old, who joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen in 2013, has been a key component in Howe’s side but they will have to do without him for their remaining nine Premier League games as they try to avoid being relegated.

“I don’t think I was particularly surprised by his decision. I think it’s been clear to us as a club for some time that Ryan wasn’t going to sign a new contract with us,” Howe told reporters ahead of Saturday’s home game against Crystal Palace.

“He’s now played his last game for the football club, he won’t be involved with us for the last nine games.”

Fraser was voted supporters Player of the Year last season and while he will be missed, Howe believes his squad is now stronger than before the three-month suspension of the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Winger David Brooks will be available against Palace after recovering from a long-term ankle problem while captain Simon Francis, midfielder Andrew Surman, fullback Charlie Daniels and second-choice keeper Artur Boruc have all agreed short-term contract extensions to see them through the season.

“I only want players who are fully focused on the relegation battle that we have ahead and I’m looking forward to doing that with my squad,” he said. “We certainly had a number of injuries as the season was shutting down. This is now the strongest squad I’ve had to choose from all season.”

Howe’s side are third from bottom and facing a crucial month if they are to retain their top-flight status.

“These are the most important games this football club has had in recent times,” he said.

tags
top news
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
How violet ink became colour for marking Rajya Sabha votes
How violet ink became colour for marking Rajya Sabha votes
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
Former Army Chief General VP Malik speaks on India-China faceoff
Former Army Chief General VP Malik speaks on India-China faceoff
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In