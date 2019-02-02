Bundesliga: Bayern stunned by Leverkusen’s 3-1 comeback win, Dortmund held

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday but increased the gap with second-place Bayern Munich to seven points after the champions’ shock loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund initially looked impressed by Frankfurt’s tough, physical game but that lasted for only 20 minutes.

The visitors put their foot on the gas and Marco Reus scored the lead after good early work from Raphael Guerreiro in the 22nd minute, also hitting the woodwork a little later.

In-form Luka Jovic drew the hosts level in the 36th and both teams had their share of chances in the second half.

The draw was still enough to lift Dortmund to 49 points, seven ahead of Bayern, who are stuck on 42 after their 3-1 defeat at Leverkusen.

Peter Bosz’ attack-minded Leverkusen scored three goals in the second half as Leon Bailey and Kevin Volland overturned Bayern’s lead, from Leon Goretzka’s 41st minute goal, while Lucas Alario sealed the win with a late strike.

Germany international Goretzka headed in a Thomas Mueller’s cross after 37 minutes to put Bayern ahead with his fourth goal in the last three league games.

With Kingsley Coman wreaking havoc down the left wing it looked like a matter of time until the champions scored again.

But Bailey fired home a stunning 25-metre free kick eight minutes after the restart to level and Volland completed a stunning break that caught Bayern’s defence napping to secure the lead.

Julian Brandt could have added another goal for the hosts a little later but Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich tipped his volley round the post. Brandt then set up substitute Alario in the 87th for their third with a simple tap-in after another break.

Bayern, who face Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 this month and are in German Cup action next week, have 42 points with Dortmund, who drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt, on 49.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 22:59 IST