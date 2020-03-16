e-paper
Bundesliga suspended until April 2 due to Coronavirus

football Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Frankfurt am Main
Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose looks on as the players celebrate in front of their fans.
Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose looks on as the players celebrate in front of their fans.(REUTERS)
         

The 36 clubs in Germany’s two top divisions have accepted the proposal by the German Football League (DFL) to put the competitions on hold until April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DFL’s chief executive said on Monday.

The Bundesliga and second-tier sides agreed on the move during a general meeting in Frankfurt and will come together again in April to make another decision.

“It doesn’t mean we will restart the competition after this date,” chief executive Christian Seifert said.

“Our biggest enemy is the coronavirus, but our second biggest enemy is the state of uncertainty.

“For now, no-one can say in good faith when football will restart. It’s too early to be able say the season won’t come to an end,” he said.

If the health situation allows it the DFL would prefer to hold matches behind closed doors to keep hold of the income from television rights which the professional outfits heavily depend on.

Money from broadcasting deals help employ 56,000 people across the Bundesliga teams with thousands more indirectly impacted.

“A point will arrive, without fans, without TV rights, and without the sponsorship income, the clubs’ futures will be threatened,” he said.

“We are currently fighting for these thousands of jobs, not so we can pay the salaries of the players,” he added.

