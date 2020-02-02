e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Burnley rue missed chances in Arsenal stalemate

Burnley rue missed chances in Arsenal stalemate

Jay Rodriguez and Jeff Hendrick missed golden chances for Burney to win a match they dominated for large stretches.

football Updated: Feb 02, 2020 21:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Arsenal - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 2, 2020 Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action with Burnley's Chris Wood Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Arsenal - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 2, 2020 Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action with Burnley's Chris Wood Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday but Mikel Arteta’s side can count themselves lucky to leave with a point.

Jay Rodriguez and Jeff Hendrick missed golden chances for Burney to win a match they dominated for large stretches.

Arsenal started brightly and the returning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have put them in front when he got round the back of Burnley to collect a through ball from David Luiz but sent his shot wide.

The Clarets looked the more determined, however, and with Dwight McNeil causing trouble down the left flank, they caused Arsenal plenty of problems after the break.

Hendrick headed wide a McNeil cross from a great position and Rodriguez blasted against the underside of the bar from close range after more good work from the Burnley winger.

The result left both sides on 31 points with Arsenal in 10th place, ahead of Burnley on goal difference. The Gunners have won one of their seven league matches since Arteta took charge following the dismissal of Unai Emery.

tags
top news
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man stabs multiple people in London, shot dead
Man stabs multiple people in London, shot dead
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital: Report
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital: Report
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
At protest against Shaheen Bagh stir, ‘goli maaro’ slogan day after shooting
At protest against Shaheen Bagh stir, ‘goli maaro’ slogan day after shooting
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News