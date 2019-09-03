Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante again proves his humility, attends fan’s daughter’s wedding

football

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:39 IST

If there is award for the nicest guy in football then N’Golo Kante would be right up in the list. He is known for his humility as well as his footballing skills. Kante is one of the best (if not the best) defensive midfielders in the world where his main job is to break up opposition attacks. His prowess on the field has landed him a World Cup medal with France and two Premier League championship medals with Leicester and Chelsea respectively.

However, off the field Kante has developed a reputation of being extremely humble and he again proved the notion correct over the weekend.

Kante recently made an appearance at the wedding of Chelsea fan Frank Khalid’s daughter. Khalid’s daughter Henna was getting married to Raheel Malik and he invited Kante to the wedding. Kante had to decline the invitation due to football-related commitments with Chelsea and the France.

However, he picked up an injury before Chelsea’s match against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge. This led to Kante accepting Khalid’s invite and he promptly attended his daughter’s wedding.

Khalid put up several photos on social media, showing Kante at the wedding and mingling with other guests.

Here’s an example of Ngolo Kante kindness to everyone yesterday. Made everyone happy & made my daughters wedding even more special. 💙 pic.twitter.com/DR9I9eroO6 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 2, 2019

Introduced @nglkante to my mum and dad at my daughters wedding. Ngolo is such a diamond as he wanted to congratulate my daughter & son in law on the stage. Love him as a player but even more as a caring person who puts others before himself. Deserves all the success he gets. #CFC pic.twitter.com/GSG0nYe0EY — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 2, 2019

“We became friends when I was introduced to him by a friend and he came to my restaurant,” Frank told The Sun of his relationship with Kante.

“I invited him and originally he couldn’t attend because of his commitment to the French national team, but because of his injury, he messaged me saying he was coming.

“My family and myself are very close to N’Golo and he was one of the first people to visit me when I had my triple bypass surgery operation in April 2018.

“He stayed till the end and was so nice to everyone and signed autographs and took selfies with the guests.”

The legend of Mr. Nice Guy N’Golo Kante continues to build on.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 17:38 IST