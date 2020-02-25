Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Experts reveal how Frank Lampard’s side can pull off a shock at Stamford Bridge

football

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:25 IST

The second sets of fixtures in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League are set to kick off this week on Wednesday. There are some big matches taking place in the Round of 16. The biggest could potentially be a match-up between English champions Manchester City and 11-time winners Real Madrid. Another big game is the repeat of the 2011 Champions League final. Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in knockout phases with Frank Lampard’s team struggling for form in their domestic league.

‘My personal favourite which would be the best game to watch is Chelsea vs Bayern Munich. I am quite looking forward to that one,” said Westwood.

Chelsea facing Bayern is surely a big match-up in the Round of 16 with a lot on stake for both teams. Lampard has brought freshness to the Chelsea side with a lot of focus on youth this season. On the other hand, Bayern have struggled to get going in their domestic league. However, they have recently found their groove winning 5 out of 6 since their loss to Nurnberg. So does the young Chelsea side have a chance against the Bundesliga leaders? Both Phelan and Westwood seem to think so.

“I really think Chelsea can upset Bayern. They have young attacking players and are playing well. Bayern are also in good form and scored four in their last game. They are top of the league. It is a tough game but Chelsea have a chance for sure,’ Westwood commented.

“If you look at Chelsea, they couldn’t really bring any players in due to the transfer embargo. That has been great for Chelsea as they have brought in the young lads now. Young footballers have no fear, they will be relishing the chance to play Bayern. This is the repeat of the final where Chelsea were the real underdogs. The pressure is on Bayern Munich more than Chelsea. But Bayern has got great players and it will be a very entertaining fixture. If Bayern doesn’t come guns blazing then there could be a shock at Stamford Bridge,” said Phelan.

Westwood thinks Chelsea needs to brush up on their defence if they want to overcome Bayern.

“First and foremost, Chelsea need to stop Bayern from scoring. They haven’t defended that well. Players like Tammy Abraham have been in good form, Mason Mount is a good player. You always expect Chelsea to score but it is going to be about keeping clean sheets, as this has been their problem.”