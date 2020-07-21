e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Chennai City to play remaining AFC Cup group matches in Maldives

Chennai City to play remaining AFC Cup group matches in Maldives

The Asian Football Confederation’s decision, prompted by the rising Covid-19 case count in many countries, was announced by Maldives Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof.

football Updated: Jul 21, 2020 19:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Players of Chennai City FC train
Players of Chennai City FC train(Image Copurtesy: Chennai City FC Twitter)
         

Chennai City, the 2018-19 I-League champions, will play their remaining AFC Cup group stage matches in Maldives with the island nation being given the hosting rights following the continental body’s decision to organise the games in a single venue.

The Asian Football Confederation’s decision, prompted by the rising Covid-19 case count in many countries, was announced by Maldives Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof.

“Congratulations @MaldivesFA on being awarded to host the centralized @AFCCup group E matches. In this crucial stage of the reopening of our borders, we can show that Maldives is a safe destination through this. Expenses will be covered AFC & FAM,” Mahloof tweeted.

Football Association of Maldives (FAM) was the only national federation to have expressed interest in hosting the Group E games that will also involve local sides Maziya, TC Sports and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings.

The Asian Football Confederation had decided to resume the remaining matches of the AFC Cup, the continent’s second tier club competition, in centralized venues in the five zones from October in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chennai City, which last played on March 14, will resume their campaign when they face TC Sports on October 23. The matches will be played at the Ramsee-Dhandu National Stadium in Male. Chennai City have so far played a 2-2 draw against Maziya in their first group match and still have five games left to play.

The AFC’s continental competitions were postponed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Asian Football Confederation had earlier said that all of the planned group stage matches will be played in full while the knock-out rounds will consist of single match ties (rather than home and away), as will be the final of the competition.

“Notwithstanding the challenging times, I am delighted that we are seeing more encouraging progress on the return of many domestic Leagues to the field and with them comes an expectation that we can conclude both the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup in the coming months,” Dato Windsor John, the AFC general secretary, had said.

tags
top news
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order
Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In