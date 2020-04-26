e-paper
COVID-19: Arsenal set date for training resumption

COVID-19: Arsenal set date for training resumption

“Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week,” Arsenal sportsperson was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

football Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File photo of Arsenal manager.
File photo of Arsenal manager.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

English giants Arsenal are the first Premier League team to set a date for resumption of players training in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Over 2.9 million people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 2 lakh people have lost their lives worldwide. Arsenal, who are currently placed ninth in the top division, announced they will allow players to return to training but they will have to follow government’s social distancing protocols.



“Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”

Other teams could follow suit as these are the first clear signs of football, slowly and steadily, getting back to its feet in England. In Germany, teams have already returned to training with Bundesliga targetting May 9 as possible date to resume matches.

“If we start on 9 May, we are ready. If it is later, we will be ready again,” DFL chief executive Christian Seifert had earlier said.

“For us, what is decisive is what the politicians will decide. It is not for us to decide when. Games without spectators are not what we want -- but at the moment the only thing that seems feasible.”

