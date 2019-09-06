Cristiano Ronaldo is not the toughest opponent but Gareth Bale is, for former Manchester City defender Micah Richards

football

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:15 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might have lost out to Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk in the recently held UEFA awards but the duo is a cut above the rest according former Manchester City defender Micah Richards. The right back, who last played for Aston Villa though doesn’t rate the Portuguese as the toughest opponent that he has faced.

“I think Ronaldo is the best this year because what he did for his country was amazing...He and Messi are unbelievable; Van Dijk also was good but what Messi and Ronaldo are doing is amazing,” Richards told Goal.com.

“For me, it’s Gareth Bale...when he was at Tottenham he was a top player and he still is. Me and him used to have one-on-one battles,” Richards said about the toughest opponent he has played against. The defender won both the Premier League as well as the FA Cup with City.

Talking about former Fiorentina teammate and current Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, Richards said that teh Egyptian will continue to improve in the years to come.

“I think he will continue for more years. I played with him at Fiorentina and he was doing the same then. For me, I think he will get better and better, and it’s good that he has a manager who believes in him,” Richards said.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:12 IST