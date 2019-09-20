Cristiano Ronaldo is suffering from his worst form in club football in 12 years, reveal stats
When it comes to club football, there are perhaps no bigger names than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two stars have been competing for every honour in the sport for over a decade now, but perhaps, the year 2019, has not gone their way so far. First, both Ronaldo and Messi missed out on UEFA Best player trophy earlier, which was clinched by Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk. Moreover, Barcelona’s Messi has been away from club football due to injury ever since the start of La Liga this season, while Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo is unable to find the back of the net.
Football website GivemeSport cited data from the popular MessivsRonaldo.net, which shows that by September 19 this year, Ronaldo has only scored 14 goals for Juventus, which is way less than what he had scored in the previous years in club football by this time.
Here is a look at the number of goals Ronaldo has scored for his football club by September 19:
2019: 14 goals
2018: 30 goals
2017: 27 goals
2016: 28 goals
2015: 37 goals
2014: 30 goals
2013: 37 goals
2012: 40 goals
2011: 33 goals
2010: 20 goals
2009: 20 goals
2008: 24 goals
2007: 11 goals
Meanwhile, Ronaldo earlier this week said that he deserves to end his soccer career with more Ballon d’Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and hopes to establish himself as the greatest player of all time.
“Messi’s in the history of football,” Ronaldo told broadcaster Piers Morgan in an interview with Britain’s ITV on Tuesday. “But I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him,” he said, referring to the Ballon d’Or awards. “I’d love it, I think I deserve it.”
