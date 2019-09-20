Cristiano Ronaldo is suffering from his worst form in club football in 12 years, reveal stats

football

When it comes to club football, there are perhaps no bigger names than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two stars have been competing for every honour in the sport for over a decade now, but perhaps, the year 2019, has not gone their way so far. First, both Ronaldo and Messi missed out on UEFA Best player trophy earlier, which was clinched by Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk. Moreover, Barcelona’s Messi has been away from club football due to injury ever since the start of La Liga this season, while Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo is unable to find the back of the net.

In fact, a look at stats reveal that the Portuguese international is suffering from his worst form in club football in 12 years, his second last season at Manchester United.

Football website GivemeSport cited data from the popular MessivsRonaldo.net, which shows that by September 19 this year, Ronaldo has only scored 14 goals for Juventus, which is way less than what he had scored in the previous years in club football by this time.

Here is a look at the number of goals Ronaldo has scored for his football club by September 19:

2019: 14 goals

2018: 30 goals

2017: 27 goals

2016: 28 goals

2015: 37 goals

2014: 30 goals

2013: 37 goals

2012: 40 goals

2011: 33 goals

2010: 20 goals

2009: 20 goals

2008: 24 goals

2007: 11 goals

Meanwhile, Ronaldo earlier this week said that he deserves to end his soccer career with more Ballon d’Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and hopes to establish himself as the greatest player of all time.

“Messi’s in the history of football,” Ronaldo told broadcaster Piers Morgan in an interview with Britain’s ITV on Tuesday. “But I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him,” he said, referring to the Ballon d’Or awards. “I’d love it, I think I deserve it.”

