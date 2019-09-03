Cristiano Ronaldo mocks VAR after scoring goal in Juventus’ win over Napoli - Watch

football

Cristiano Ronaldo is one man who knows how to celebrate his genius on a football field. Since his early days, the Portuguese has been known for celebrating his goals in distinctive style on the pitch. Be it his winks or his ‘calm down I am there’ celebrations to his trademark salute, Ronaldo doesn’t miss a chance to let the camera know what he is feeling like.

On Sunday night though, there was departure from his customary style after Ronaldo netted one of Juventus’ four goals on the night they beat Napoli 4-3. Ronaldo ran immediately towards the fans and made a VAR signal. He then asked the fans to wait for an imaginary replay before celebrating with his teammates. Those surprised with this celebration must know that Ronaldo was actually mocking the VAR technology, which had denied him a goal against Parma on the opening night of Serie A. The technology had found the 34-year old star off side by millimetres on that occasion.

Calm Down.. Let’s wait the VAR 😂pic.twitter.com/s4w6UyAmV4 — Cristiano Ronaldo News 🐐 (@CRonaldoNews) August 31, 2019

But this time there was such controversy and last year’s Serie A ‘Player of the season’ got to keep his goal. In another bold move, the Portuguese paid the utmost respect to his teammates by deciding not to wear the ‘Best Player’ badge on his playing kit. He was adjudged Serie A’s best player after helping the Turin side retain their league title.

The decision to not wear the badge apparently comes as Ronaldo does not want to put himself at a higher pedestal, according to media reports. Serie A has given special badges to the winners of the end of the season awards following the 2018/19 campaign.

The winners include Samir Handanovic (goalkeeper), Nicolo Zaniolo (best youngster), Kalidou Koulibaly (best defender), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (best midfielder) Fabio Quagliarella (best forward) and Cristiano Ronaldo (best player).

