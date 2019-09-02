Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to wear ‘Best Player’ badge on kit to remain at same level with Juventus teammates

football

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has paid the utmost respect to his teammates by deciding not to wear the ‘Best Player’ badge on his playing kit. The Portuguese was adjudged Serie A’s best player after helping the Turin side retain their league title.

The decision to not wear the badge apparently comes as Ronaldo does not want to put himself at a higher pedestal, according to media reports. Serie A has given special badges to the winners of the end of the season awards following the 2018/19 campaign.

The winners include Samir Handanovic (goalkeeper), Nicolo Zaniolo (best youngster), Kalidou Koulibaly (best defender), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (best midfielder) Fabio Quagliarella (best forward) and Cristiano Ronaldo (best player).

While the rest of the players decided to flaunt their badges, Ronaldo chose not to wear his. This is an ultimate respect that a legend like Ronaldo can pay his teammates. The Portuguese was nominated for the UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year award too but lost out to Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk.

His interview during the UEFA Awards night, in which he said that he hoped to have dinner with great rival Lionel Messi one day went viral.

Juventus has made a perfect start to the season with two wins from two matches. Their last match against Napoli was 7-goal thriller, which was won 4-3 by ‘The Old Lady’. Ronaldo was on the scoresheet in the match.

