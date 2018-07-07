Cristiano Ronaldo’s rumoured move to Juventus upsets Fiat workers

Reports of Cristiano Ronaldo’s rumoured move to Juventus have angered the factory workers at Fiat, the sponsors of the cash-strapped Italian club.

According to ESPN, the workers at Fiat aren’t happy with reports owing to the fact that they haven’t had a salary hike for about a decade, and the proposed deal to bring Ronaldo on board has been described as ‘shameful’.

Ronaldo is reportedly being offered €100 million fee for a four-year contract, with seasonal earning amounting to €30 million every year after tax. Fiat has also offered to utilise Ronaldo’s services as a brand ambassador, reported Sport Mediaset.

ALSO READ: Four years on, another FIFA World Cup ends in agony for Neymar and Brazil

Two years ago, Gonzalo Higuain’s move from Napoli to Turin for €90 million too had angered some employees.

Gerardo Giannone, a worker at Fiat’s factory named Pomigliano D’Arco near Napoli said, “After Higuain, now Cristiano Ronaldo too. It is a disgrace. Fiat workers have not had a pay rise in 10 years. With Cristiano’s salary we could give every worker an extra €200 [a month].”

ALSO READ: Mexico star taunts Neymar after Brazil crash out in quarters

Dino Zoff, the former Italy coach, however has said that the deal would be remarkable for Italian football. Juventus have not won the Champions League since 1996.

Zoff told Radio Marca, “[The Ronaldo signing] would be very important for Italian football, and for Juve to have him in their team. Italian football would be getting back the very top players, like 10 or 15 years ago. Cristiano could help Juventus win the Champions League again, although it is not something mathematical.”