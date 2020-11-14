e-paper
Home / Football / Croatia’s Brozovic tests positive for coronavirus before Sweden game

Croatia’s Brozovic tests positive for coronavirus before Sweden game

Brozovic's positive test follows that of captain Domagoj Vida, who was taken off at halftime during Wednesday's friendly against Turkey after the team was notified that he had returned a positive COVID-19 result.

football Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 15:38 IST
FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Group B - Real Madrid v Inter Milan - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - November 3, 2020 Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic REUTERS/Juan Medina
FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Group B - Real Madrid v Inter Milan - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - November 3, 2020 Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic REUTERS/Juan Medina(REUTERS)
         

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been isolated from the national team after testing positive for coronavirus ahead of two Nations League games against Sweden and Portugal, the federation said on Friday. Brozovic’s positive test follows that of captain Domagoj Vida, who was taken off at halftime during Wednesday’s friendly against Turkey after the team was notified that he had returned a positive COVID-19 result.

The federation added that it had informed the Brozovic’s club, Inter Milan, as well as Sweden. Croatia are third in the Nations League Group 3 on three points from four games, seven behind leaders Portugal and France.

