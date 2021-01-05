e-paper
Home / Football / Cuadrado becomes second Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19

Cuadrado becomes second Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.

football Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 22:32 IST
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 13, 2020 Juventus' Juan Cuadrado REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 13, 2020 Juventus' Juan Cuadrado REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File photo(REUTERS)
         

Juventus confirmed on Tuesday that Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for COVID-19, the second player from the Serie A champions to test positive this week. Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic.”

Juve travel to AC Milan on Wednesday, when Andrea Pirlo’s side will aim to reduce the 10-point gap to the league leaders.

