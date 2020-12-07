Draw enough, defeat may do but PSG aim to beat Basaksehir

football

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:34 IST

Paris St Germain could still reach the Champions League last 16 if they lose to Istanbul Basaksehir but coach Thomas Tuchel will not be satisfied with anything less than a victory on Tuesday. PSG have nine points in Group H along with RB Leipzig and Manchester United and a win would send the French champions through to the knockout stage as group winners.

A draw would also be enough for the French champions to qualify, while a defeat would mean the United v Leipzig game would need to have a winner for PSG to advance.

Tuchel’s side have dragged themselves into a favourable position in the group as they face a Turkish team who have won one and lost four including their last two away games.

“The players know how hard they had to work to put themselves in that situation,” Tuchel told a news conference on Monday after PSG took maximum points in their last two games.

“We’re going to prepare seriously for this game. It’s a third final (for us) in the group and we’re looking to win it after (beating) Manchester (United) and Leipzig.

“Our first goal is to win, that’s all we think about. We need to show respect for the game and for the opponents. There’s no easy game in the Champions League.”