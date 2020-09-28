e-paper
FIFA bans soccer club president for life for fixing matches

Marco Trovato was also found guilty of failing to cooperate with FIFA’s investigators, the world soccer body said announcing its disciplinary committee’s decision.

football Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:05 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
ZURICH
Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich.
Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich.(REUTERS)
         

FIFA banned the president of Paraguay’s champion club Olimpia from soccer for life on Monday for helping fix matches in 2018 and 2019.

Trovato was also ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000).

FIFA did not specify which matches Trovato helped manipulate or how, and did not publish a detailed verdict.

Reports in South America said the investigation involved Paraguayan league games in seasons when Olimpia won the title.

Trovato has also been criticized for business ties to a gambling operator that is a sponsor of Paraguayan soccer.

He can challenge the sanction to FIFA’s appeals committee, and later at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

