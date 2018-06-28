FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany football team apologises for poor showing, thanks fans

In what could be termed one of the biggest sporting upsets in the recent years, defending champions Germany were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Korea in their final group match on Wednesday. (Match report) (Highlights)

The four-time winners, who lifted the cup four years ago in Brazil after beating Argentina in the final, faced the ignominy of becoming the first German team to exit the World Cup in the first round since 1938.

Going into the match, Joachim Loew’s men faced various permutations and combinations, but a victory of two goals would have sealed their qualification for the Round of 16 regardless of what happened in Sweden-Maxico game.

WATCH | FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany fans want Joachim Loew to quit

However, things transpired in the worst manner possible for Die Mannshaft as they failed to find the opposition’s net despite making several attempts and conceded an injury time goal from Kim Young-Gwon which was given following a VAR referral.

The desperation to find an equalizer took goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to the middle of the field which allowed South Korea to make it 2-0 Son Heung-Min kicking the ball into the empty net.

WATCH | FIFA World Cup 2018: South Korea fans celebrate after beating Germany

A pall of gloom descended on German players and supporters after the match got over. However, the Germans didn’t forget to thank their fans, besides praising their opponents.

Expressing disappointment over the World Cup result, the German national football team’s English-language Twitter account posted a couple of tweets thanking its fans from across the globe and accepting that they were just not good enough during the tournament.

Dear fans, we feel just as disappointed as you. The World Cup only comes around every four years and we expected so much more from us. We're sorry for not playing like world champions, and as painful as it is, we deserve to be out... — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 28, 2018