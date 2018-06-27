FIFA World Cup 2018 highlights: Germany eliminated after losing to South Korea

Defending champion Germany were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup in a 2-0 stoppage-time loss to South Korea and Sweden has topped Group F with a 3-0 win over Mexico at the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Wednesday. South Korea’s first goal in injury time was initially disallowed for offside but that decision was overturned after a video review — meaning Mexico would advance to the knockout stage with Sweden despite the heavy loss. The defending champions crashed out of the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938. Follow highlights of South Korea vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2018 here.

20:34 hrs IST: Germany crash out of the World Cup in the group stage for the first time in 80 years.

20:30 hrs IST: That’s it! Germany are out of the World Cup! They were beaten 0-2 by South Korea!

20:25 hrs IST: This just got worse for Germany! Son has doubled South Korea’s lead!

20:23 hrs IST: Kim Young-Gwon scores for South Korea! Game over for Germany!

20:19 hrs IST: South Korea scores but it is off-side! This is getting tense right now!

20:12 hrs IST: 7 minutes remaining in regulation time and Marco Rues’ long-range shot came really close to the goal. However, the score remains 0-0.

20:07 hrs IST: Absolutely clueless stuff by Germany. The attacks are unidirectional and they are lacking any bite. This is bad news for them with Sweden routing Mexico in the other game.

20:59 hrs IST: Toni Kroos tries his luck from distance but the shot was well above the target. This is not looking good for Joachim Loew’s men.

20:56 hrs IST: If the 2-0 score holds and Germany fails to beat South Korea in the simultaneous match, Sweden and Mexico would advance and the Germans would be gone.

20:51 hrs IST: In the other game, Andreas Granqvist scores from the spot to double Sweden’s lead against Mexico.

20:47 hrs IST: Substitution for Germany -- Mario Gomez in for Sami Khedira.

20:43 hrs IST: Germany are effectively trailing 0-1 right now with Sweden getting the goal and the defending champions are not looking in good form. Is it game over for them?

20:39 hrs IST: Bad news for Germany. Sweden have taken the lead thanks to Augustinsson. As things stand, Sweden are qualifying for the next round.

20:36 hrs IST: The best chance of the game comes to Leon Gorentza but his header is saved by the South Korean goalkeeper. Huge relief for the Asian team as Germany continue to hunt for the opening goal.

20:33 hrs IST: Hello and welcome back to the second half! Germany need a goal here. The other match between Sweden and Mexico is also goalless

20:25 hrs IST: Mexico and Germany are on track to qualify for the World Cup’s knockout stage at halftime of their simultaneous matches. Three teams could finish tied for first in the tightly contested group, and three teams could tie for second.

20:20 hrs IST: It’s half-time at Kazan. Germany and South Korea are still tied at 0-0 after 45 minutes of play

20:14 hrs IST: In the other game, Jesus Gallardo has received what FIFA is calling the fastest yellow card in World Cup history. The Mexico fullback was booked for a hard tackle just 13 seconds into Wednesday’s match against Sweden.

20:09 hrs IST: Timo Werner! Another chance for Germany to take the lead but the ball was nowhere near the goal. The crisis continues as the score remains 0-0.

20:06 hrs IST: This has not been a trademark German performance. They are looking quite redundant and there are hardly any good final passes into the box.

20:02 hrs IST: What a chance! A close range shot by Marco Rues and it even took a deflection off a South Korea defender. However, it was off-target and the Asian side continue to live dangerously.

19:58 hrs IST: Finally a chance for Son Hueng min. But the South Korean star was not able to keep his shot on target and a promising move fails to wield any result.

19:54 hrs IST: Another booking for South Korea -- Yellow card for Lee Jae-sung.

19:52 hrs IST: Joshua Kimmich is the main part of this German attack right now and they are trying to feed him with the ball as much as they can. But the final crosses are not finding the strikers.

19:49 hrs IST: Nervy stuff by Manuel Neuer. Could have been a huge mistake but the goalkeeper was able to clear the free-kick before the South Korean attacker to reach it.

19:47 hrs IST: A pattern can be seen in the first 15 minutes - South Korea are sitting back and Germany are trying their best to break through the middle. But, the defending champions are not finding much success.

19:43 hrs IST: Germany have started the match well but the opening goal is still out of their reach against South Korea.

19:40 hrs IST: A heavy challenge by Jung Woo-Young on Mesut Ozil and the South Korean footballer is handed the first yellow card of the game.

19:36 hrs IST: A wild attempt by Marco Rues and his shot was nowhere near the target. However, a good start by the defending champions in Kazan.

19:34 hrs IST: Shaky start by Germany as they are looking to hog possession in the midfield. A slow build-up play being employed by Joachim Loew.

19:30 hrs IST: We are officially underway! Time for Germany to show their attacking prowess against a struggling South Korea.

19:25 hrs IST: Time for the national anthems. Both the teams are out in the middle and we are minutes away from kick-off.

19:22 hrs IST: Germany is without suspended Jerome Boateng and injured midfielder Sebastian Rudy, but central defender Mats Hummels makes his return after recovering from a neck injury.

19:16 hrs IST: Joachim Loew has recalled playmaker Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira to the starting lineup and dropped Thomas Mueller for Germany’s last World Cup group match against South Korea.

19:10 hrs IST: The president of the German Football Association (DFB) expects there to be changes in the squad after the tournament in Russia but insists Loew, 58, will oversee the grooming of the next generation.

“We decided in the DFB executive committee before the World Cup to offer a contract extension,” DFB boss Reinhard Grindel told Frankfurt-based newspaper FAZ.

19:04 hrs IST: Germany must win by two clear goals in Kazan on Wednesday to be sure of reaching the last 16. They lost their opening game 1-0 to Mexico and needed Toni Kroos’s dramatic late free-kick to beat Sweden 2-1.

18:59 hrs IST: Now, a look at the South Korea starting line-up -- Woo Choo; Lee Yong, Yun, Hong, Y Kim; Jung, Jang, Koo; Lee Jae-Sung, Moon, Son.

18:55 hrs IST: A few changes in the Germany starting line-up. Here’s a look at their playing XI - Neuer; Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Hector; Khedira, Kroos; Goretzka, Özil, Reus; Werner.

18:50 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the Group F encounter between Germany and South Korea.

Joachim Loew’s team need to win by a two-goal margin in Kazan to be sure of advancing to the knockout rounds after recovering from a shock defeat to Mexico with a 2-1 win against Sweden.

South Korea are bottom of Group F after losing their opening two games.