FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane’s England break multiple records with Panama thrashing

England sealed their qualification into the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2018 with a 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday. (ENG v PAN HIGHLIGHTS)

Scoring five goals in the first half of the game itself, the Harry Kane led-England national football team showed no mercy to the World Cup debutants.

Kane also ended the night with a hat-trick and currently sits atop the goal-scoring charts with five goals.

The result comes as a major boost for England, who head into their final Group G against Belgium with plenty of confidence.

The winner of that game will go on to top the group. Given how prolific both sides have been, the final group game between them should be a thrilling encounter.

It’s also worth noting that this was a game full of records for England. Here’s a quick look at the extraordinary numbers behind England’s 6-1 hammering of Panama:

- This is the first time England have ever scored five or more goals in a FIFA World Cup match.

- This was England’s biggest ever win in the history of the tournament. Their previous best showing was a 3-0 win over Denmark in 2002.

- This was the first time England have scored four or more goals since the final in 1966 vs. West Germany, which they won 4-2.

- England’s first-half display was only the fifth time in World Cup history that a team has scored five or more goals in the first half. The last time that happened was in Germany’s 7-1 win over Brazil in the 2014 semi-final.

- Harry Kane became the first Englishman to score a hat-trick in a World Cup since Gary Linekar in 1986. He is also the third Englishman to score a World Cup hat-trick;Geoff Hurst was the first to do so in 1966.

- Kane also became the first player since Poland’s Grzegorz Lato in 1974 to score two goals in each of his first two World Cup appearances. Lato ended up winning the Golden Boot in ’74.

- Kane currently leads the goal-scoring charts in the 2018 FIFA World Cup with five goals scored with five shots on target.