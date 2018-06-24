FIFA World Cup 2018, England vs Panama, highlights: ENG qualify with PAN thrashing

England thoroughly outclassed Panama 6-1 to seal qualification for the knockout rounds of the World Cup. The defeat for Panama means they are heading out along with Tunisia, while the result takes Belgium through form Group G. A Harry Kane hat-trick, a brace from central defender John Stones and a stunner by Jesse Lingard gave three point sin Novgorod. Felipe Baloy scored in what proved to be just a consolation for Panama. England will now take on Belgium in their next game to decide who tops Group G. With both teams having same goal difference, goals scored and goals conceded it could also comedown to fair play to decide who tops. Get highlights of the match between England and Panama here.

19:23 hrs IST:That’s It, full time. England and along with Belgium have qualified for the knockout rounds with this win. Panama and Tunisia are out! Thank you for joining us.

19:16 hrs IST: Last few knockings. Both teams know the outcome are just passing it around without any intent.

19:12 hrs IST: It has been a very disappointing performance by Panama, fair enough it was their debut but you would still expect better from a team playing at the World Cup.

19:08 hrs IST:GOAL!!! Panama score a consolation.Boloy with the goal. 6-1 to England now

19:04 hrs IST:15-minutes to go! Panama can’t wait to get out of Novgorod.

19:01 hrs IST:Yellow for Panama! The game is going through the motions.

18:56 hrs IST:In the aftermath England have brought on Fabian Delph and Jamie Vardy. While Danny Rose is also about to come on.

18:54 hrs IST:GOAL!!! 6-0 to England. Harry Kane gets a hat-trick .

18:48 hrs IST: Doesn’t look like Panama have anything in them to even trouble England slightly! The game has reverted to what it was in the first half.

18:41 hrs IST: England have begun with the same intensity as they had in the first half. Can Panama at least get a consolation?

18:35 hrs IST: Back underway for the second half.

18:20 hrs IST: Half-time and the game is all but over. England haven’t gotten out of second gear and they are 5-0. This could become severely embarrassing.

18:16 hrs IST:GOAL!!!! 5-0 Harry Kane joins John Stones on two goals for the game. He scores again from the spot. This is becoming a rout.

18:11 hrs IST: GOAL!!!! 4-0 John Stones scores his second of the game, England now can go top if they score more.

18:08 hrs IST: !!! Superb from Jesse Lingard whop curls a beauty. 3-0 to England. The game is all but over.

18:02 hrs IST: Half an hour gone in Novgorod and England are well on top. Panama need to dig deep, or else they are out.

18:00 hrs IST: Chance for Panama to half the deficit but a chance is blazed over. Need to show a bit more composure there.

17:53 hrs IST: GOAL!! 2-0 to England. Harry Kane converts the penalty. Jesse Lingard the fouled player. An uphill task now lies in front of them.

17:47 hrs IST: Attempt by Barcenas and it goes inches wide of Pickford’s post. Still 1-0 to England.

17:43 hrs IST: Yellow for Cooper, he fouls Lingard.

17:40 hrs IST: GOAL!!!!! John Stones gives England the lead with a towering header. 1-0 to England

17:36 hrs IST: Good chance for Panama, but the effort is blazed over by Godoy. still 0-0

17:34 hrs IST: Lingard is checked out by England team doctors. he looks okay to continue.

17:30 hrs IST: The referee blows his whistle and we are underway!

17:25 hrs IST: The players are on the field and are lined up for the national anthems.

17:20 hrs IST: 10 minutes to go now. England fans would love if they sealed their qualification today.

17:10 hrs IST: A win for England will seal their qualification to the next round. A draw or loss, however, will mean they will need a good result against Belgium in the final group game.

16:55 hrs IST: England make just one change to the starting XI. Loftus-Cheek replaces Alli.

16:46 hrs IST: The teams are in, here is how two teams look like,

England Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Lingard, Henderson, Trippier, Young, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling, Kane.

Panama Penedo, Murillo, Roman Torres, Escobar, Davis, Barcenas, Cooper, Gomez, Godoy, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Perez.

This will be the first time that England and Panama will be locking horns in FIFA World Cup.