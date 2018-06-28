FIFA World Cup 2018, Japan vs Poland, Highlights: JPN qualify for Round of 16

Japan advanced into the knockout phase of the World Cup on Thursday despite losing 0-1 to Poland, progressing from Group H thanks to their lower tally of yellow cards than Senegal. Japan will now face either England or Belgium in the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament. Follow highlights of Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H match here (FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 FULL COVERAGE) (SENEGAL vs COLOMBIA HIGHLIGHTS)

