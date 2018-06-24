 FIFA World Cup 2018, Japan vs Senegal, highlights: JPN 2-2 SEN | football | Hindustan Times
FIFA World Cup 2018, Japan vs Senegal, highlights: JPN 2-2 SEN

Get highlights of Japan vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H game, here. Japan played out a 2-2 draw vs. Senegal on Sunday in Ekaterinburg.

HT Correspondent
Get highlights of Japan vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H game, here. Japan played out a 2-2 draw vs. Senegal on Sunday in Ekaterinburg. (AFP)

Senegal and Japan missed the chance to take a giant stride towards the FIFA World Cup 2018 knockout stages after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Ekaterinburg Arena. After winning their opening games, three points for either side would have made them outright Group H leaders and put them in pole position for a last-16 berth.As it is, they will have to endure an anxious wait for the result of Poland and Colombia’s clash later on Sunday to know what they need to do in the final round of fixtures on Thursday.Get highlights of Japan vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H game, here.

If you are unable to see updates of Japan vs Senegal, click here.

