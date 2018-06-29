FIFA World Cup 2018: Michy Batshuayi’s gaffe vs England leaves Twitter in splits
Updated: Jun 29, 2018
Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is, like most modern footballers, well-versed with social media. The Chelsea frontman is known for his witty sense of humour and never shies away from poking fun at himself.
That’s exactly what he found himself doing in the aftermath of Belgium’s final Group G game in the FIFA World Cup 2018 vs England, which the Red Devils won 1-0 to top the group. (Match highlights)
It’s not uncommon for players to smash the ball into the back of the net after their team scores a goal. Batshuayi went to do just after Januzaj had scored an absolute stunner.
Sadly for the ‘Bat-man’, the ball rebounded off the post and struck him in the face.
Twitter immediately erupted with jokes and memes galore; some even went as far as labelling it the highlight of the match. Check out some of the best reactions below.
Don’t try this at home kids..... #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/Q82nrZIm2c— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 28, 2018
Pardon.#ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/DbMdvovRnp— GuillaumeTC (@GuillaumeTC) June 28, 2018
Brexit negotiations going like #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/XZaXCfKclA— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 28, 2018
So, a defeat. But we'll always have this #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/nRUF77Fhd9— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) June 28, 2018
You kick the ball at your own head and you’re labelled a prat, and that’s the game... #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/yFlhCDlVHS— David Brent (@DavidBrentMovie) June 28, 2018
Scene of the match 😂😂 #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/LPADeIKsNn— Andreas (@failion) June 28, 2018
What a magic moment #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/rN0KLSizBq— Michael Luck (@michael_luck23) June 28, 2018
Batshuayi took the moment in his stride, choosing to laugh it off.
Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new 🤕💥⚽️ ... 😂😂😂 #KarmaIsAB pic.twitter.com/cgbEW8RX4p— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018
The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated 😂 pic.twitter.com/wAf5Wt6QvK— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018
No hard feelings 💕 https://t.co/mWm5ELqAbk— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018
Belgium will take on Japan in the Round of 16 while England will face Colombia.