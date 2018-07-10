FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final, France vs Belgium, live updates: FRA, BEL eye final

This could be the final before the final as France take on Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in what is the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2018. France have won the FIFA World Cup only once when Zinedine Zidane guided them to the crown in 1998. They will be looking to emulate that achievement 20 years down the line. Belgium, on the other hand, will be playing in their second ever semi-final of the FIFA World Cup after making it to the last four in 1986 in Mexico. Get live updates of France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final, here.

10:45 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final between France and Belgium!

The two teams have played 73 matches against each other with Belgium winning 30, France 24 and 19 games ending in draws.

The match will begin at 23:30 hours IST.