Home / Football / Floundering PSV dismiss Van Bommel over poor results

Floundering PSV dismiss Van Bommel over poor results

football Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:08 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
The Hague
PSV Eindhoven coach Mark van Bommel
PSV Eindhoven coach Mark van Bommel(REUTERS)
         

PSV Eindhoven axed former Dutch international Mark van Bommel as manager Monday following a string of disappointing results which came to a head after a 3-1 loss against arch-rivals Feyenoord.

The southern Dutch club won just two of their last 12 games and with PSV are 10 points adrift of Ajax and AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie title race.

“PSV’s board decided this morning to end its cooperation with chief coach Mark van Bommel,” the club said in a statement.

“The decision is based on the continual series of negative results,” the club said, with general manager Toon Gerbrands adding “it’s a large decline and unworthy of PSV.”

Van Bommel, one of the stars of the Dutch team that ended as runners-up in the 2010 World Cup, was in his second season as manager of PSV.

Last season PSV finished second in the Eredivisie, trailing three points behind Amsterdam powerhouse Ajax.

Van Bommel was still upbeat after Sunday’s loss in Rotterdam, saying “even though I have to fight the whole world I won’t give up.”

“I’ve seen one of PSV’s best matches of the season. It’s only the result that’s been bad,” the 42-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder said.

Van Bommel’s team however was knocked out in the Europa League group phase after being eliminated from the Champions League in the preliminary qualifying rounds in July.

The club’s management finally drew the line on Monday, with academy director Ernest Faber taking over from Van Bommel until the end of the season.

Former Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk, an advisor to Van Bommel at PSV, has also departed the 24-time Dutch champions.

“PSV is a club where we try to help and support each other. That’s been the case in the last few months,” Gerbrands said.

“We tried as best we could to turn the tide. Unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

IPL Auction 2020 HTLS 2019 Unnao rape case Lt Gen MM Naravane Rani Mukerji Onion prices Assam Citizenship Law Protest Priyanka Chopra Jamia violence

Football News