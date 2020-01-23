e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Football / Football clubs spent record Rs 52,000 crores on transfers in 2019: FIFA

Football clubs spent record Rs 52,000 crores on transfers in 2019: FIFA

The amount represents a 5.8 percent increase on 2018, with English clubs accounting for the largest total outlay at just over $1.5 billion -- a drop of 22.1 percent on previous figures.

football Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:10 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
Antoine Griezmann signs for Barcelona.
Antoine Griezmann signs for Barcelona.(Twitter)
         

Football clubs worldwide splashed out a record $7.35 billion (6.63 million euros) on transfers in the men’s game in 2019, FIFA revealed in a report released on Wednesday. The amount represents a 5.8 percent increase on 2018, with English clubs accounting for the largest total outlay at just over $1.5 billion -- a drop of 22.1 percent on previous figures.

However, 80 percent of all spending on transfer fees came from 100 clubs combined, according to the global transfer market report.

Portuguese clubs achieved the highest net balance with $384 million while those in England produced the largest negative net balance of $549.9 million.

A total of 18,042 international transfers were made -- another record. They involved 15,463 players of 178 different nationalities.

There was also a 16.3 percent increase in spending in women’s football, with the total figure rising to $652,000 from $560,000. The number of transfers climbed from 696 to 833.

“It is remarkable to see a new record number of transfers in the men’s market,” said FIFA’s chief legal and compliance officer, Emilio Garcia Silvero.

“We observe as well, increasing all-round figures in the women’s market, which is a sign of the positive overall development of women’s football over the last year which we trust will continue in 2020.”

tags
top news
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Free to exit JDU’: Nitish Kumar rebuffs Pavan Varma who questioned BJP alliance
‘Free to exit JDU’: Nitish Kumar rebuffs Pavan Varma who questioned BJP alliance
Congress, AAP battle for same vote base in Delhi polls
Congress, AAP battle for same vote base in Delhi polls
Samsung’s new affordable flagship ‘S10 Lite’ launched in India
Samsung’s new affordable flagship ‘S10 Lite’ launched in India
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News