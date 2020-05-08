Football to allow five substitutions when play resumes

football

Updated: May 08, 2020 18:32 IST

Football teams will be allowed to use five substitutes when play resumes after the coronavirus pandemic, the sport’s law-making body announced on Friday.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), who look after the rules of football, said in a statement that it had agreed to a proposal by world governing body FIFA for a temporary change “to protect player welfare”.

This amendment comes into “immediate effect” and applies until the end of the year. IFAB and FIFA said they will “determine at a later date” whether the change will be extended.