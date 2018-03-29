Forgotten French talent Hatem Ben Arfa to quit Paris Saint-Germain

French international Hatem Ben Arfa announced on Thursday he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract runs out.

The 31-year-old, once his country’s brightest young star, has not played for PSG for almost a year after falling out of favour with Spanish coach Unai Emery.

The Ligue 1 leaders tried to offload Ben Arfa in the summer but the former Newcastle United and Marseille winger refused to give up a salary French newspaper L’Equipe claimed in 2016 was worth 10 million euros ($12.3 million) a year.

“It will soon be the end of my adventure with PSG,” Ben Arfa wrote on Instagram.

“Despite some difficult moments I’m delighted to have worn this jersey.”

Ben Arfa was signed to his home-town club amongst much fanfare in 2016 after a sterling season at Ligue 1 rivals Nice that helped rebuild a tarnished reputation following a dire spell with Hull City in England.

“I’ll always love this club,” he added of PSG.

His last match for the club was on April 5 last year, while his last France appearance was in 2015.