Forgotten French talent Hatem Ben Arfa to quit Paris Saint-Germain
Hatem Ben Arfa, once his country’s brightest young star, has not played for Paris Saint-Germain for almost a year after falling out of favour with coach Unai Emery.football Updated: Mar 29, 2018 19:42 IST
French international Hatem Ben Arfa announced on Thursday he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract runs out.
The 31-year-old, once his country’s brightest young star, has not played for PSG for almost a year after falling out of favour with Spanish coach Unai Emery.
READ | Racism scandal in Russia rocks run-up to FIFA World Cup 2018
The Ligue 1 leaders tried to offload Ben Arfa in the summer but the former Newcastle United and Marseille winger refused to give up a salary French newspaper L’Equipe claimed in 2016 was worth 10 million euros ($12.3 million) a year.
“It will soon be the end of my adventure with PSG,” Ben Arfa wrote on Instagram.
“Despite some difficult moments I’m delighted to have worn this jersey.”
READ | AC Milan to reward manager Gennaro Gattuso with new contract
Ben Arfa was signed to his home-town club amongst much fanfare in 2016 after a sterling season at Ligue 1 rivals Nice that helped rebuild a tarnished reputation following a dire spell with Hull City in England.
“I’ll always love this club,” he added of PSG.
His last match for the club was on April 5 last year, while his last France appearance was in 2015.