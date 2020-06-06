e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sussex Cricket appoints Gary Wallis as interim Head of Community Cricket

Sussex Cricket appoints Gary Wallis as interim Head of Community Cricket

“I am extremely proud to be asked to become Interim Head of Community Cricket at Sussex Cricket. The opportunity to inspire the next generation of cricketers, support our communities and work with key partners is something that inspires me,” said Gary in an official statement.

cricket Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:59 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
Cricket bat and balls
Cricket bat and balls (Getty Images)
         

England’s County Cricket Club Sussex has appointed Gary Wallis-Tayler as the interim Head of Community Cricket.

Gary, who will begin his new role on Monday, will be replacing Chris Coleman, who has been with the club for over two years.

“I am extremely proud to be asked to become Interim Head of Community Cricket at Sussex Cricket. The opportunity to inspire the next generation of cricketers, support our communities and work with key partners is something that inspires me,” said Gary in an official statement.

“I am determined to steer the department out of the difficult current climate and get the county back out playing cricket as soon as possible,” he added.

Gary has been with the club for 12 years, progressing from a Cricket Development Administrator to his current role as Territory Manager, covering the south region of the club’s county and being part of the community cricket leadership team.

“Having worked at the club for 12 years and supported them from a young age, this is a dream come true. I am excited at the challenges ahead and look forward to building upon Chris’ legacy,” said Gary.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In