e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Fulham out of bottom 3 in EPL with 0-0 draw against Brighton

Fulham out of bottom 3 in EPL with 0-0 draw against Brighton

Fulham went into the game having taken four points from its last three games — against Leicester, Manchester City and Liverpool — and another point against Brighton saw it move out of the relegation places on goal difference.

football Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 08:48 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - December 16, 2020 Fulham's Antonee Robinson in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Ben White
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - December 16, 2020 Fulham's Antonee Robinson in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Ben White(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Fulham moved out of the bottom three in the Premier League by securing a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Brighton on Wednesday.

Adam Lallana thought he had scored his first goal for Brighton since joining the club in the summer, but it was ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.

Fulham went into the game having taken four points from its last three games — against Leicester, Manchester City and Liverpool — and another point against Brighton saw it move out of the relegation places on goal difference.

It was a cagey game of few chances, which resulted in just eight shots on target — four from each team — as neither side was able to find a decisive breakthrough.

Both were reduced to long-range efforts in the opening 20 minutes, with Yves Bissouma and Bobby De Cordova-Reid trying their luck, but both efforts were saved easily.

Roberto Sanchez, who replaced Mat Ryan in goal for Brighton, was forced into his first real save of the match in the 42nd minute to keep out a well-struck drive from Ivan Cavaleiro, with the following corner also tipped over the crossbar.

Brighton looked to have taken the lead at the start of the second half, with Lallana tapping the ball into the back of the net after Danny Welbeck controlled Solly March’s cross. But the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee for a handball by Welbeck.

Moments later, the game was stopped for another VAR review at the other end for a challenge from Adam Webster on Ademola Lookman, but nothing was given.

Webster’s close-range header bounced off the underside of the crossbar and away, before Sanchez made another good save in the 68th minute to deny Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who turned expertly from a throw-in to run at goal and get his shot away.

tags
top news
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In