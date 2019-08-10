e-paper
Gabriel Jesus first player to have goal ruled out by VAR in Premier League

The technology has been used in a number of high-profile competitions including the World Cup and Champions League in recent months

football Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Scoreboard displays the VAR decision to disallow a goal scored by Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.
Scoreboard displays the VAR decision to disallow a goal scored by Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus became the first player to have a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier League during the defending champions’ opening game at West Ham United on Saturday.

Jesus thought he had scored his second of the match to make it 3-0 for City in the 53rd minute when he finished off Raheem Sterling’s pass following a fine move. However, the VAR adjudged that Sterling was marginally offside as he ran into the box.

Also Read: Sterling hammers hat-trick as Manchester City beat West Ham 5-0

VAR is making its Premier League debut this season.

The technology has been used in a number of high-profile competitions including the World Cup and Champions League in recent months, but has received mixed reviews from players and coaches as well as frustrating fans.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 19:33 IST

