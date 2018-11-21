Giroud penalty gives France win over Uruguay, Mbappe injured

France striker Kylian Mbappe went off nursing a shoulder injury as they beat Uruguay 1-0 with an Olivier Giroud penalty in a rematch of their World Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Mbappe was substituted in the 36th minute after being injured during a France attack.

Tanguy Ndombele threaded a pass through the Uruguay defender to set Mbappe clear, goalkeeper Martin Campana came out to block the ball with his feet but the Paris St-Germain teenager was sent flying and landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

Mbappe soldiered on for a few more minutes before asking to be substituted.

He had missed a chance to put France in front shortly before that when Antoine Griezmann sent him clear and he shot wide.

France, who beat Uruguay 2-0 on the way to winning the World Cup, broke through in the 52nd minute.

Griezmann had two shots charged down in succession but the referee ruled that Uruguay’s Martin Caceres had used his outstretched hand to stop the second and gave a penalty.

Giroud sent a low shot into the left-hand corner for his 33rd goal in 87 international appearances.

Uruguay put the French under pressure in the last half hour but did not seriously trouble goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 08:57 IST