e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Guardiola concerned by Manchester City’s wastefulness

Guardiola concerned by Manchester City’s wastefulness

Guardiola’s side have scored 19 goals in 13 Premier League games, just over half of the 37 they had netted at the same stage of the previous campaign.

football Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 11:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
File photo of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
File photo of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)
         

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was frustrated by his side’s profligacy in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Southampton and has warned his players they must develop a killer instinct in front of goal if they are to mount a successful title challenge.

Raheem Sterling gave City an early lead at St Mary’s but Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyadh Mahrez all missed gilt-edged opportunities to drive home their advantage, a hallmark of City’s season so far.

Guardiola’s side have scored 19 goals in 13 Premier League games, just over half of the 37 they had netted at the same stage of the previous campaign.

“Our goal is to try and win games, to be up there as quickly as possible, as close to the top of league,” Guardiola said on Saturday.

“But our momentum is not good up front. We will struggle if we don’t break this situation and score more goals.”

City are sixth on 21 points, eight adrift of leaders Liverpool, who trounced Crystal Palace 7-0 on Saturday.

“We are far away. It’s a lot of points,” Guardiola told Amazon Prime. “Liverpool still have momentum. No doubts about how good they are.”

City next face Arsenal in the League Cup on Tuesday.

tags
top news
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate peaks to 95.46%
India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate peaks to 95.46%
LIVE: Israel begins coronavirus vaccination drive as infections rise
LIVE: Israel begins coronavirus vaccination drive as infections rise
PM Modi makes surprise visit to historic Delhi gurudwara, offers prayers
PM Modi makes surprise visit to historic Delhi gurudwara, offers prayers
Rules that are changing from January 1
Rules that are changing from January 1
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
iPhone 12 may still be more powerful than 2021 high-end Android phones
iPhone 12 may still be more powerful than 2021 high-end Android phones
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In