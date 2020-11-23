e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Hyderabad FC begin ISL campaign with 1-0 win over Odisha FC

Hyderabad FC begin ISL campaign with 1-0 win over Odisha FC

Hyderabad were all over Odisha’s territory in the opening minutes of the game, forcing their opponents to play deep. They won a series of corners in the first 10 minutes and nearly capitalised on them.

football Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad FC beat Odisha FC 1-0
Hyderabad FC beat Odisha FC 1-0(ISL/Twitter)
         

Debutant Aridane Santana scored from the penalty spot as Hyderabad FC began their Indian Super League campaign with a solitary goal win over Odisha FC here on Monday.

Santana converted the spot kick in the 35th minute as Hyderabad kept their first-ever clean sheet in the league in their second season.

Hyderabad were all over Odisha’s territory in the opening minutes of the game, forcing their opponents to play deep. They won a series of corners in the first 10 minutes and nearly capitalised on them.

The Nizams’ first real chance came in the sixth minute when Lluis Sastre whipped a perfect delivery into the box but Santana failed to direct his header towards goal.

That the visitors had worked on their set-pieces was evident. A smartly-executed corner in the 10th minute saw Akash Mishra force Odisha goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh into a save.

Odisha looked to play their normal game, maintaining possession and carrying the fight to their opponents. But they were a little too predictable and Hyderabad’s defenders were able to deal with them without too much discomfort.

After constant probing, Hyderabad got their reward in the form of a penalty. Santana played Halicharan Narzary clear on goal, and his effort was handled by Odisha skipper Steven Taylor. Santana kept his composure and slotted home before the half-time break.

Hyderabad keeper Subrata Paul had to wait until the 40th minute to make his first save, thwarting Odisha striker Manuel Onwu. The Nizams had chances to extend their lead but the outstanding Singh made a couple of good saves just before the breather.

Minutes after the restart, Odisha had their best opportunity to restore parity. But Nandhakumar Sekar’s poor first touch allowed Mishra to make a crucial goal-saving tackle.

At the hour mark, Odisha had yet another chance. Diego Mauricio went past his marker and squared a pass into the area to Onwu, whose low shot was kept out by Paul.

Hyderabad almost doubled the lead from a set-piece but Joao Victor’s goal was rightly ruled offside. Liston Colaco, who constantly troubled the Odisha defence, almost produced a moment of magic in the 67th minute when he dribbled from the half-way mark into the box but was unable to finish.

In the end, though, the misses did not matter, as Hyderabad held on for the win.

tags
top news
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test at Rs 499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test at Rs 499; result in 6 hours
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In