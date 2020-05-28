e-paper
If Real Madrid were at top, La Liga would have ended: Former Barcelona president

If Real Madrid were at top, La Liga would have ended: Former Barcelona president

Speaking in an interview to Tertulia del 10 del Barca, Gaspart said: “If Madrid had finished as leader before the confinement, La Liga would have ended.”

May 28, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FIle image of Real Madrid vs Barcelona.
FIle image of Real Madrid vs Barcelona.(REUTERS)
         

With La Liga likely to return next month after the forced break due to coronavirus pandemic, former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has claimed that the Spanish football’s top-tier league would have been declared finishd if Real Madrid were on top of the table. The league was halted in March after all the teams had played 27 matches, and Barcelona were at the top position with 58 points.

Speaking in an interview to Tertulia del 10 del Barca, Gaspart said: “If Madrid had finished as leader before the confinement, La Liga would have ended.”

LaLiga has been cleared to return to action on June 8, the league had tweeted last week. The league is however yet to decide on an official date for resumption with President Javier Tebas expressing his desire to start matches from June 12. “The Spanish government has given the green light for the return of professional sport - including #LaLigaSantander and #LaLigaSmartBank - as of June 8th, following guidelines from the Ministry of Health,” LaLiga tweeted.

Gaspart also opened up on rumours regarding Neymar returning to Barcelona. “I would love to see Neymar at Barca. I understand that he can still contribute,” he said. “What I don’t know is the fine print. I forgive what it takes to get him back. I would like him to play for Barca.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also supported the resumption of the league. “Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone. The time has come to bring back many day-to-day activities,” Sanchez was quoted as saying by BBC Sport last week.

“From 8 June, LaLiga will be back. Spanish football has a huge following but it will not be the only recreational activity that will return.” LaLiga clubs returned to group training on May 18.

