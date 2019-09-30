e-paper
India need more competitions, more games for better future, says AIFF technical director Isac Doru

The technical director believes that the state units, along with their respective development officers, will be crucial in spreading the sport throughout India.

football Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Indian football team in action.
File photo of Indian football team in action.(PTI)
         

The All India Football Federation technical director Isac Doru on Monday said players in all age-groups need to be exposed to more competitions and big games for building a better future. The technical director believes that the state units, along with their respective development officers, will be crucial in spreading the sport throughout India. “The states covered by development officers gives us opportunity to cover a larger area and a larger number of people. This larger reach can only be capitalised upon if more competitions are held, giving the footballers across all levels more opportunities to play the game and improve themselves,” said Doru.

“We need more competitions. We need more games to build a better future. I read a lot about training techniques, and this and that. But the harsh reality is that we need our footballers to play more games, to play more competitions. A larger reach will certainly help us attain that.”He stressed on the significance of “capacity building” of the state associations during a FIFA capacity-building workshop.

Doru stated that the state associations are the “building blocks” of Indian football. “The state associations are the bricks that build up the future of Indian football. These bricks make up the foundation. It is our job, as the federation, to work together in harmony and help football grow,” said Doru.

The 57-year-old went on to say that currently only 44 per cent of the Indian population play, or are involved in the sport in some way or the other. However, for further growth, he believes that the rest of the population also need to get involved.

“We still have 55 per cent of the population where there is no footballing activity. We need to think how we can expand, how we can make football more popular,” he said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:33 IST

