Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
Home / Football / India retains 108th slot at FIFA's latest ranking

India retains 108th slot at FIFA’s latest ranking

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole raft of international fixtures including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments has been postponed.

football Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Zurich
India's national football team captain Sunil Chhetri (2R) along with teammates takes part in a training session .
India's national football team captain Sunil Chhetri (2R) along with teammates takes part in a training session .(AFP)
         

India football team retained its 108th spot in the latest FIFA rankings issued on Thursday.

The dates were redrawn for showpiece men’s events such as the Olympic football tournament, CONMEBOL Copa America and UEFA EURO.

Against this backdrop, the ranking was impacted by just four matches - all friendlies - and, as such, remains all but identical to the previous edition.

The solitary change sees South Sudan move into joint-168th position with Bermuda after the latter dropped a ranking point thanks to a 2-0 defeat in Jamaica (48th, unchanged) on March 11.

The five other teams involved in friendly matches since the global ladder’s last update were Panama (played twice - 81st, unchanged), Uzbekistan (85th, unchanged), Belarus (87th, unchanged), Guatemala (130th, unchanged) and Nicaragua (151st, unchanged).

Belgium and France retained their first and second positions respectively in the latest rankings. Brazil is on the third place followed by England.

The novel coronavirus has infected almost 1.5 million people and killed over 88,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

