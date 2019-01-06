India vs Thailand LIVE Updates, AFC Asian Cup 2019: Teams look to break deadlock
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Catch all the action of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Thailand from the Al-Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
-
19:08 hrs IST
Indian players start well
-
19:00 hrs IST
Kick-off
-
18:55 hrs IST
Match about to begin
-
18:45 hrs IST
Gurpreet to lead India
-
18:40 hrs IST
India’s last Asian Cup journey
-
18:30 hrs IST
Tournament format
-
18:20 hrs IST
Road to the tournament
-
18:10 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Preview: Underdogs India will look at their impressive results in recent months for inspiration when they open their AFC Asian Cup football campaign against Thailand. With the continental showpiece event being expanded to 24 teams for the first time from the earlier 16, the Indian side have a real chance to make it to the knock-out rounds, which will be a first after their runners-up finish in 1964. Both in 1984 and 2011, India were knocked out of the tournament at the group stage.
Follow India-Thailand live updates below -
Indian players start well
India have made a good start to the match and they have dominated the opening exchanges against their Thai counterparts. While there haven’t been a clear goal scoring chance for either of the two teams so far, India are playing a bit better at the moment.
Kick-off
The officials are set, players are set and the fans are set and we are underway. Indian have started the proceedings from the kick-off. Let’s see who dominates things in the early parts of the match.
Match about to begin
The players are now standing in the tunnel and the match will begin in sometime now. First, the national anthems of both the teams will be played and then we will get underway with the match. India are dressed in all-whites for this clash where as Thailand players are dressed up in dark blue jerseys.
Gurpreet to lead India
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been named the skipper by coach Stephen Constantine. Sunil Chhetri will not be leading India in this clash. Here is the playing XI of the two teams -
🇹🇭 vs 🇮🇳— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 6, 2019
Come on boys👊🏻#BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #AsianDream #BlueTigers #THAIND pic.twitter.com/NDb00Tj7jL
India’s last Asian Cup journey
This is the fourth time that India are participating in the Asian Cup. The last time India played in Asia’s biggest tournament was back in 2011 where they lost all the group matches to crash out.
Tournament format
The two top sides from each of the six groups made up of four countries as well as four third-place teams will advance to the Round of 16. India are placed alongside Thailand, UAE and Bahrain in Group A.
Road to the tournament
India are entering the tournament on the back of a goal-less stalemates against World Cup-winning Italian coach Marcello Lippi’s China and Oman in the lead-up to the tournament. They lost narrowly (1-2) to Jordan in their third big match ahead of the Asian Cup. These results were preceded by a 13-match unbeaten run in international friendly matches and the Intercontinental Cup at home last summer.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Thailand. A positive result will boost the Stephen Constantine-coached team’s chances of making it to the Round of 16. If India beat Thailand, then a draw in the remaining two matches -- against hosts UAE (January 10) and Bahrain (January 14) -- could be enough for them to qualify for the knock-out round.