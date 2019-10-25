Indian Super League: ATK pump in five past Hyderabad

football

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:56 IST

Former champions ATK got off to a flying start at home, banging in five goals past debutants Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League clash at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

ATK probably sealed the deal in the first 45 minutes itself taking a 3-0 lead with David Williams scoring a brace in the 25th and 44th minutes.

ATK’s star Fijian recruit Roy Krishna also got his name on the scoresheet with a goal in the 27th minute before Edu Garcia completed the humiliation, striking twice in the 88th and 90th minutes.

The Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side thus returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion after suffering a 1-2 reversal in their opening game in Kerala on October 20.

The home side pressed hard from the start and it was Michael Soosairaj who returned unlucky in the 19th minute when his shot ricochetted off the far post from 15-yards out.

Finally they got a well-deserved lead when Javier Hernandez slided an excellent through ball towards Williams, who took one touch and then beat the goalkeeper to give ATK the lead in the 25th minute.

Putting them in total control, Roy Krishna got the the second when Williams came down the left flank to set up the goal.

Inducted in place of the disbanded Pune FC, Hyderabad were punished for playing too open and conceded a third goal before the break.

It was Jayesh Rane who played a through ball to Williams straight down the middle and the latter made a clean move to bring up his second goal, beating the goalkeeper.

It was left for Edu Garcia to come into the act as he struck a double with two minutes left on the clock to give ATK a stupendous start at home.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 21:54 IST