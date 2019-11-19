e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Is Pep Guardiola returning to Bayern Munich? His agent gives a clear answer

The German champions are currently looking for a new head coach following the sacking of Niko Kovac after a 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of the month.

football Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:59 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Berlin
Pep Guardiola gestures to the fans after a match.
Pep Guardiola gestures to the fans after a match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Pep Guardiola’s agent has ruled out a return to Bayern Munich at least until the Spaniard’s contract expires at Manchester City in 2021, according to reports. The German champions are currently looking for a new head coach following the sacking of Niko Kovac after a 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of the month.

Caretaker boss Hansi Flick will remain in charge at least until Christmas when the Bundesliga goes into recess but the Germans are already on the lookout for a possible high profile replacement.

“Pep is content and very happy in Manchester. His contract is until June 2021,” Guardiola’s agent Josep Maria Orobitg told German daily Bild on Wednesday, having also been quoted by websites SPOX and Goal.

“Guardiola always fulfils his contracts.

“I haven’t spoken with anyone in Germany about him - neither with intermediaries nor club bosses.

“Pep has good memories of Munich and still has friends there, but at the moment he has shown no interest in returning to Germany as a coach.

“That is something that is just as impossible at the moment as it was last summer with Juventus.

“I deny all rumours.”

Guardiola won the German league and cup double in his final season at Bayern in 2016 having lifted the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons at the Munich club, who he joined in 2013.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Tuchel have been linked to Bayern, but both have made it clear they will not leave their respective clubs this season.

tags
top news
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News