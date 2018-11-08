ISL 2018: Brandon, Edu on target as FC Goa edge out Delhi Dynamos 3-2

FC Goa struck twice late in the game to eke out a thrilling 3-2 victory over Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League encounter in Margao on Thursday.

Bikramjit Singh’s long-range strike put the visitors in the lead as early as the sixth minute. It took almost 50 minutes and a change of ends for Goa to find the equalizer through Edu Bedia at 54th minute.

However, Delhi breached the host defence to go 2-1 up with a Lallianzuala Chhangte goal in 70th minute. However Brandon Fernandes and Edu found the back of the net in the 82nd and 89th minute respectively to log full points for Gaurs.

Dynamos drew first blood when Bikramjit received Adria Carmona’s pass on the edge of the box and curled in a magnificent shot into the top left corner, leaving custodian Mohammad Nawaz helpless.



Ferran Corominas looked hungry to score on his return from suspension as he forced Francisco Dorronsoro to a good low save to his right at the other end. Jackichand Singh crossed the ball into the box from the left and Goa’s leading goalscorer skipped past defenders inside the box before pulling the trigger.

Seriton Fernandes’ ball from the back allowed Lenny Rodrigues to dribble into space down the right flank and deliver a teasing ball across the face of goal that Dorronsoro’s outstretched hands failed to meet. Jackichand Singh met the cross at the far post but directed his effort wide.

FC Goa’s increased pressure on the Delhi defence after the restart that yielded a well-deserved equaliser in the 54th minute. An excellent build-up saw Corominas release Mandar Rao Dessai into open space on the left flank and the Indian winger’s perfect cross into the centre was slotted home by Edu.

Goa’s midfield took control of the game after the equaliser and the hosts strung passes together in the attacking third to pin the visitors on the defensive.

However, Mihelic’s introduction gave Delhi renewed energy in the attacking third. Delhi’s persistence was rewarded with a second goal in the 70th minute. Mihelic’s cross into the box was backheeled into the path of Lallianzuala Chhangte by Nandhakumar from the byline. The young winger made no mistake from close-range to put the visitors ahead.

Mihelic threatened with his cross again, this time from the right flank. Chhangte attempted a diving header from the centre of the box to guide the ball into the net but failed to test Nawaz.

Lobera’s response was to bring on Brandon in place of Jackichand and the substitute pulled the hosts level in the 82nd minute. The Indian winger picked up Dessai’s pass into the centre and beat Dorronsoro with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Goa found the winner in the 89th minute when Boumous delivered a delightful free-kick into the centre with Edu heading home.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 23:06 IST